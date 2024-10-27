October 2024's Top Growth Companies With Significant Insider Ownership

In October 2024, global markets have been under pressure from rising U.S. Treasury yields, with the S&P 500 Index finishing lower after a strong six-week run and growth stocks outperforming value stocks. Amid this backdrop, investors are increasingly focusing on growth companies with significant insider ownership as these firms often exhibit strong alignment between management and shareholder interests, which can be particularly appealing in uncertain market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Lavvi Empreendimentos Imobiliários (BOVESPA:LAVV3) 11.9% 21.1% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 37.8% 29.8% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33.2% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.7% 49.1% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 64.8% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 105.8% Pharma Mar (BME:PHM) 11.8% 55.1% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Overview: Jiangsu Xinquan Automotive Trim Co., Ltd. is a company that designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supplies auto parts in China with a market cap of CN¥24.50 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of CN¥12.10 billion from its Auto Parts & Accessories segment.

Insider Ownership: 39.4%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 22% p.a.

Jiangsu Xinquan Automotive Trim Ltd. demonstrates strong growth potential, with earnings and revenue forecasted to grow significantly faster than the Chinese market. Recent expansions into Slovakia highlight strategic positioning in Europe's automotive hub, capitalizing on nearshoring trends. The company's recent financials show robust performance, with a substantial increase in sales and revenue compared to last year. Despite a low dividend yield, its price-to-earnings ratio suggests good value relative to the market average.

Overview: Hui Lyu Ecological Technology Groups Co., Ltd. operates in the ecological technology sector and has a market capitalization of CN¥4.82 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments consist of CN¥44.85 million from Design, CN¥38.69 million from Seedlings, and CN¥543.86 million from Engineering.