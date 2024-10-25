October 2024's High Insider Ownership Growth Stocks

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by rate cuts from the European Central Bank and mixed economic signals, U.S. indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have shown resilience, buoyed by sectors such as utilities and real estate, alongside robust earnings reports. In this environment of cautious optimism, growth companies with high insider ownership can offer unique insights into potential long-term value creation, as insiders often possess a deeper understanding of their company's prospects amidst evolving market conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Kirloskar Pneumatic (BSE:505283) 30.3% 30.1% Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) 10.4% 27.4% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 35.6% Medley (TSE:4480) 34% 30.4% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.7% 49.1% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 64.8% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 105.8% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Beijing Konruns Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is involved in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals both in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥3.75 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue from the pharmaceutical manufacturing segment, amounting to CN¥874.20 million.

Insider Ownership: 32.3%

Beijing Konruns Pharmaceutical Ltd. is trading at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, suggesting potential upside. Despite recent declines in sales and revenue for H1 2024, the company is expected to achieve substantial earnings growth of 28.5% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Chinese market average. However, its return on equity remains low and it has an unstable dividend track record, indicating some caution for investors seeking sustainable returns.

SHSE:603590 Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zhejiang Power New Energy Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of lithium-ion battery ternary cathode material precursors in China, with a market cap of CN¥2.19 billion.