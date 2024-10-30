October 2024 High Insider Owned Growth Stocks

In This Article:
As global markets navigate the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields, with the S&P 500 Index experiencing a pullback after six weeks of gains and growth stocks slightly outperforming their value counterparts, investors are increasingly attentive to insider ownership as a potential indicator of confidence in company prospects. In this context, companies with substantial insider ownership may offer appealing opportunities for those seeking alignment between management interests and shareholder value, particularly in sectors demonstrating resilience amid fluctuating economic conditions.
Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership
|
Name
|
Insider Ownership
|
Earnings Growth
|
Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181)
|
23.5%
|
24.6%
|
Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI)
|
22.9%
|
34%
|
People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400)
|
16.4%
|
35.6%
|
Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181)
|
36.4%
|
33%
|
Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320)
|
30.7%
|
49.1%
|
Findi (ASX:FND)
|
35.8%
|
64.8%
|
HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310)
|
18.3%
|
105.8%
|
Adveritas (ASX:AV1)
|
21.2%
|
144.2%
|
Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)
|
12.8%
|
107.6%
|
UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900)
|
33.1%
|
134.6%
Daejoo Electronic Materials
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. develops and sells electronic materials across several regions including South Korea, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia with a market cap of ₩1.59 trillion.
Operations: The company's revenue from the development, production, and sale of electrical and electronic components amounts to ₩206.32 billion.
Insider Ownership: 28.5%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 37.5% p.a.
Daejoo Electronic Materials shows strong growth potential with earnings forecasted to grow significantly at 37.48% annually, outpacing the KR market. The company's revenue is also expected to increase by 38.4% per year, indicating robust expansion prospects. Despite a volatile share price recently, analysts anticipate a 40.3% rise in stock value. Recent financials reveal substantial improvements in profitability, with net income reaching KRW 12.21 billion for the first half of 2024 compared to a loss previously.
-
-
Titagarh Rail Systems
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Titagarh Rail Systems Limited manufactures and sells freight and passenger rail systems in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹155.02 billion.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its Freight Rail Systems segment, including shipbuilding, bridges, and defense, which contributes ₹37.13 billion, while the Passenger Rail Systems segment adds ₹2.54 billion.
Insider Ownership: 22.2%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 31.6% p.a.
Titagarh Rail Systems is poised for significant growth, with earnings expected to increase by 31.6% annually, surpassing the Indian market's average. Revenue is also projected to grow at 27% per year. Despite recent shareholder dilution, the company has managed a favorable contract adjustment with Indian Railways worth INR 71 billion, balancing capacity and avoiding penalties. Analysts see potential for a stock price rise of over 50%, indicating strong investor confidence despite low forecasted return on equity.
-
-
HMS Networks
Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: HMS Networks AB (publ) provides products that facilitate communication and information sharing for industrial equipment globally, with a market cap of SEK202.21 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue from its Wireless Communications Equipment segment, amounting to SEK3.01 billion.
Insider Ownership: 12.6%
Earnings Growth Forecast: 42.5% p.a.
HMS Networks is undergoing a strategic reorganization into three divisions to enhance growth and efficiency, leveraging recent acquisitions like Red Lion Controls. Despite diluted shareholder value over the past year, insider buying indicates confidence in future prospects. Earnings are forecasted to grow significantly at 42.5% annually, outpacing the Swedish market. However, recent financials show a decline in profit margins and net income compared to last year, highlighting challenges amid restructuring efforts aimed at SEK 40 million annual savings by 2025.
-
-
