October 2024 High Insider Owned Growth Stocks

As global markets navigate the impact of rising U.S. Treasury yields, with the S&P 500 Index experiencing a pullback after six weeks of gains and growth stocks slightly outperforming their value counterparts, investors are increasingly attentive to insider ownership as a potential indicator of confidence in company prospects. In this context, companies with substantial insider ownership may offer appealing opportunities for those seeking alignment between management interests and shareholder value, particularly in sectors demonstrating resilience amid fluctuating economic conditions.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Zhejiang Jolly PharmaceuticalLTD (SZSE:300181) 23.5% 24.6% Archean Chemical Industries (NSEI:ACI) 22.9% 34% People & Technology (KOSDAQ:A137400) 16.4% 35.6% Laopu Gold (SEHK:6181) 36.4% 33% Seojin SystemLtd (KOSDAQ:A178320) 30.7% 49.1% Findi (ASX:FND) 35.8% 64.8% HANA Micron (KOSDAQ:A067310) 18.3% 105.8% Adveritas (ASX:AV1) 21.2% 144.2% Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) 12.8% 107.6% UTI (KOSDAQ:A179900) 33.1% 134.6%

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Daejoo Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. develops and sells electronic materials across several regions including South Korea, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Southeast Asia with a market cap of ₩1.59 trillion.

Operations: The company's revenue from the development, production, and sale of electrical and electronic components amounts to ₩206.32 billion.

Insider Ownership: 28.5%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 37.5% p.a.

Daejoo Electronic Materials shows strong growth potential with earnings forecasted to grow significantly at 37.48% annually, outpacing the KR market. The company's revenue is also expected to increase by 38.4% per year, indicating robust expansion prospects. Despite a volatile share price recently, analysts anticipate a 40.3% rise in stock value. Recent financials reveal substantial improvements in profitability, with net income reaching KRW 12.21 billion for the first half of 2024 compared to a loss previously.

KOSDAQ:A078600 Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Titagarh Rail Systems Limited manufactures and sells freight and passenger rail systems in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹155.02 billion.