OCK Group Berhad's (KLSE:OCK) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at OCK Group Berhad (KLSE:OCK) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for OCK Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = RM93m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM287m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, OCK Group Berhad has an ROCE of 6.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Telecom industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured OCK Group Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for OCK Group Berhad .

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at OCK Group Berhad. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.0% and the business has deployed 67% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 16% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On OCK Group Berhad's ROCE

As we've seen above, OCK Group Berhad's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 17% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

OCK Group Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

