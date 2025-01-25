OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

Net Income: $0.36 per share on a fully-diluted GAAP basis; $0.38 per share on a core basis.

Net Interest Income: $83 million for the quarter.

Net Interest Margin: 2.69% for the quarter.

Loan Originations: $515 million total, including $78 million of C&I originations.

Annualized Net Loan Growth: 4% during the quarter.

Deposit Growth: Increased by approximately 1% excluding brokered CDs.

Non-Interest Income: Decreased by $2.5 million to $12.2 million.

Non-Interest Expense: Increased by $1.1 million to $64.8 million.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 11.2%.

Tangible Book Value Per Share: $18.98.

Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.20 per common share.

Effective Tax Rate: 19% for the quarter.

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Positive Points

Net interest income and margin expanded during the quarter, reflecting positive financial performance.

Loan portfolio returned to positive growth, with a 4% annualized net loan growth driven by Owner-occupied and Residential portfolios.

Asset quality remained strong, with a decrease in loans classified as special mention and substandard by 16%.

Capital levels are robust, with a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.2% and a tangible book value per share of $18.98.

The company declared its 112th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, reflecting a strong commitment to shareholder returns.

Negative Points

Operating expenses increased due to acquisitions and continued hiring, impacting overall cost structure.

Non-interest income decreased by $2.5 million during the quarter, indicating challenges in revenue diversification.

Deposit growth was modest, with only a 1% increase excluding brokered CDs, suggesting limited organic deposit growth.

Funding costs declined, but the decrease was modest compared to the decline in earning asset yields, indicating pressure on net interest margin.

The company faces challenges in the current interest rate environment, impacting loan demand and mortgage activity.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you help quantify the typical seasonal increase in operating expenses and the trajectory over the course of the year? A: Patrick Barrett, CFO, explained that they typically see a modest uptick in Q1 due to compensation and payroll taxes, around $1 million to $1.5 million. The main changes in expenses will be from hiring revenue-producing talent, and they will update guidance quarterly as investments are made.

Q: Are there specific regions or areas where you're looking to add additional bankers? A: Christopher Maher, CEO, mentioned that they are focusing on hiring C&I bankers interested in both loan and deposit-taking, as well as deposit-gathering commercial bankers. Joseph Lebel, COO, added that they are focusing on expanding the C&I bank and Premier Banking team, with hires across their footprint from Northern Virginia to Boston.

