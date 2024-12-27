Occidental Petroleum (OXY): Striking Deals and Boosting Efficiency – What’s Next for Investors?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Gas Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) stands against the other best gas stocks to buy.

The Future of Natural Gas: Sustained Growth Ahead?

The global gas industry plays a crucial role in the energy landscape, providing a relatively cleaner alternative to coal and oil. As countries aim to reduce carbon emissions and transition to more sustainable energy sources, natural gas has become increasingly important. According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global natural gas market was valued at $1.029 trillion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2024-2028 to reach a value of $1.518 trillion by the end of the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region was the largest market for natural gas globally in 2023.

The International Energy Agency’s 2024 Global Gas Security Review indicates that natural gas consumption rose by 2.8% in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the previous year, surpassing the average growth rate of 2% seen from 2010 to 2020. Most of this increase came from rapidly growing markets in Asia. However, estimates show that the growth rate slowed to below 2% in the third quarter of 2024, partly due to a recovery in demand that began in late 2023 and also because higher gas prices affected consumption.

For the full year of 2024, global gas demand is projected to increase by over 2.5%, reaching a record high of 4,200 billion cubic meters (bcm). The Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute nearly 45% of this additional demand. A significant portion of this growth is driven by industrial and energy use, supported by ongoing economic growth in Asia. Additionally, Europe’s industrial gas demand is recovering. Looking ahead, global gas demand is anticipated to rise by another 2.3% in 2025, with Asia continuing to play a crucial role in driving this growth.

The demand for natural gas in the electric power sector is a major growth driver. Natural gas plants are more efficient and produce fewer emissions compared to traditional coal-fired plants. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), in 2023, the United States consumed 32.50 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, which represents around 36% of the country’s total energy consumption. The electric power sector was the largest user, consuming approximately 40% of the total natural gas. Natural gas accounted for about 42% of the energy used in electricity generation in 2023.

Story Continues