Occidental Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE:OXY) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has had a rough three months with its share price down 12%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Occidental Petroleum's ROE today.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.
How To Calculate Return On Equity?
The formula for return on equity is:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Occidental Petroleum is:
14% = US$4.4b ÷ US$32b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).
The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.14 in profit.
What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?
We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.
Occidental Petroleum's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE
To start with, Occidental Petroleum's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 43% seen over the past five years by Occidental Petroleum. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.
We then performed a comparison between Occidental Petroleum's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 39% in the same 5-year period.
The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for OXY? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.
Is Occidental Petroleum Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?
Occidental Petroleum's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 3.9%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 96% of its profits. So it looks like Occidental Petroleum is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.
Moreover, Occidental Petroleum is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 23% over the next three years. Regardless, the ROE is not expected to change much for the company despite the higher expected payout ratio.
Summary
On the whole, we feel that Occidental Petroleum's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.
