OBR warns budget is unlikely to lift economic growth over next five years

Labour has embarked on a “large, sustained increase in spending, tax and borrowing”, according to the government’s economic forecaster, as it judged that Labour’s first budget for 15 years is unlikely to increase economic growth over the next five years.

Assessing Rachel Reeves’s policies, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the economy will expand at the same rate as predicted in March by the end of the parliament, despite a £70bn-a-year rise in spending.

The extra spending revealed by Rachel Reeves will give a short-term lift to economic output, it said, but leave the average rate of growth over the next five years unchanged.

A change in the budget rules that allows for a spending increase will swell the size of the state to 44% of annual national income, five percentage points higher than before the pandemic.

Richard Hughes, the head of the OBR, said the effect of an increase in taxes of £36bn would take the tax take each year as a proportion of national incometo a historic high of 38% by 2029-30.

Hughes said: “Against a largely unchanged economic and fiscal backdrop since our last forecast in March, this budget delivers one of the largest increases in spending, tax, and borrowing of any single fiscal event in history.”

The larger state will “crowd out” business activity and business investment, the OBR warned, pushing living standards down by about 1% in the last year of its five-year forecast.

Inflation will be slightly higher than previously estimated and wages slightly lower than previously forecast after a £26bn hit to business costs from the chancellor’s decision to hike employers’ national insurance. The expanded state would be competing with the private sector for the same scarce resources, pushing up prices.

“The [fall in disposable incomes] is inevitable when the government is taking 2% of national income to spend on public services and public investment,” said David Miles, the chief economic adviser to the OBR.

The increase in borrowing will cost the government more than £100bn in debt payments in each year of the parliament for the first time, he said.

There was a better outlook for the economy over the next two years, compared with a revised outlook since March, but a weaker rate of expansion in the second half of the parliament, the OBR added.

A prediction in March that the economy will grow by 0.8% this year was revised up to 1.1%, in line with the outlook by the International Monetary Fund and just below the 1.2% forecast by the Bank of England.

