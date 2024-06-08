Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,007.00
    -222.10 (-1.00%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,346.99
    -5.97 (-0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    38,798.99
    -87.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7265
    -0.0051 (-0.69%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.38
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,742.73
    -2,157.69 (-2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,442.69
    -36.01 (-2.44%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,311.10
    -79.80 (-3.34%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,026.55
    -22.89 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4300
    +0.1490 (+3.48%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,133.12
    -40.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.22
    -0.36 (-2.86%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,245.37
    -39.97 (-0.48%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,683.93
    -19.58 (-0.05%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6723
    +0.0009 (+0.13%)
     

Oberstdorfer Bergbahn Reports Full Year 2023 Earnings

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Oberstdorfer Bergbahn (MUN:KVO) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €7.47m (up 6.6% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: €128.6k (up 206% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 1.7% (up from 0.6% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Oberstdorfer Bergbahn's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Oberstdorfer Bergbahn you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.