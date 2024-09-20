Oakmark Commentary: The Fed Kicks Off an Easing Cycle

A year and a half into this historic rate hike cycle, we mark the point where the Federal Reserve Board is finally catching its breath after an exhausting fight against inflation. The risk of a weakening labor market now takes precedence over inflation, which has thankfully been cooling. In other words, the Fed believes it has enough leeway on inflation to shift its focus toward preventing the job market from sliding into more dangerous territory.

Inflation is nearly under control in a slowing but resilient economyAlthough the economy is slowing, it's still showing resiliencelike a marathon runner who's fatigued but far from collapsing. Recent datahousing starts, industrial production, retail sales and the Empire Manufacturing Indexhighlight the U.S. economy's ability to withstand tighter monetary policy. So instead of focusing on whether the cut was 25 or 50 basis points (bps), the real story is that the Fed is kicking off this easing cycle. And they're doing it because inflation is nearly under control, not because the economy is falling off a cliff.

As for the 50-bps cut? Well, it seems like the Fed wanted to match market expectations. Was it absolutely necessary? Maybe not. But they didn't want to underdeliver and rattle markets. Historically, the Fed avoids surprising markets on the hawkish side during cut cycles.

As the easing cycle begins, Powell emphasized that the Fed will follow the dataWhile we expect inflation to continue its descent, giving the Fed more room to maneuver down the line, predicting the precise magnitude and timing of future cuts is a bit of a fool's errand. Powell emphasized that the 50-bps cut was a prudent move to jumpstart the easing cycle, while carefully balancing his message to ensure the market understands the Fed will remain data-dependent going forward.

As Powell reinforced during the press conference, the range of outcomes for both unemployment and inflation is still wide, especially with potential fiscal policy changes in 2025 on the horizon and an employment picture that's clearly loosening.

We believe the current economic and credit climate are promisingAll that said, while we believe many credit assets have already priced in a relatively benign or soft landing, it's still important to reflect on the last three years and the unprecedented challenges Covid-19 created for the economy. Given all we've faced, the fact that we're in a relatively stable situation as we cut rates for the first time in more than 18 months is a win for both the Fed and the markets. It's also encouraging to see a Fed that appears more proactivefocused on not falling behind the curve. If anything stands out from the conference, it's that Powell, who was late in starting his rate hikes, seems intent on messaging that his Fed is keen to avoid the historical pattern of past Feds being slow to react with both hikes and cuts to changing economic conditions.

Post-conference, rates are selling off, which implies much of this was already priced into the U.S. Treasury market. We expect some steepening to occur and assuming we avoid a hard landing scenario, the long end of the curve appears in a pretty good spot for valuations. Longer termall else equalthe rate cut should be positive for credit across most fixed income asset classes. Value creation in fixed income should now refocus away from rates and into picking spots in credit where individual outcomes are mispriced or where a harder landing scenario is priced in with too much weight. We'll keep a close eye on the data and listen carefully to what management teams are signaling for any signs of a shift.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

