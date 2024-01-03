The O2 outlet shopping division enjoys strong 2023 sales growth

There is an outlet shopping offering at the 02 centre (O2)

A host of concerts by stars such as Madonna and Elton John helped pull in visitor numbers to the O2 in 2023, with the outlet shopping and leisure division at the Greenwich site achieving a record breaking year of trade.

The entertainment district and outlet shopping offering includes stores from retailers such as Kurt Geiger and Tommy Hilfiger, and restaurants from chains including Five Guys and Pizza Express.

Waterfront Limited Partnership, a joint venture between AEG and Crosstree Real Estate Partners which owns and operates that division, said sales at the outlet shopping centre were up 25% and 34% higher across the entertainment district compared to like for like trading days in 2022.

Across the year, The O2 welcomed over 8.9 million visitors to the destination, up 17% compared to 2022 footfall.

The outlet arm ended the year on a high with a record-breaking Christmas period, with like-for-like sales jumping 14% compared to December 2022.

The operator pointed to the positive performance coinciding with the success of The O2 more widely, as the venue celebrated a record-breaking year of ticket sales for the arena.

It hosted 216 events in 2023, including ten nights of Elton John’s final farewell tour, and shows from Madonna.

Janine Constantin-Russell, managing director at the entertainment district and outlet shopping at The O2 said: “It has been a very special year for us, as not only did it mark Outlet Shopping at The O2’s fifth anniversary and deliver record-smashing results, but it was also our first full year of trading since 2019."

Constantin-Russell added: "As we look ahead to 2024, we remain committed to contributing to London’s wider retail, leisure and entertainment scene; evolving, diversifying and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”