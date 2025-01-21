Is O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) Splitting in the Near Future?

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 12 Stocks That Could Split in the Near Future. In this article, we are going to take a look at where O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) stands against other stocks that could split in the near future.
Stock splits don’t change how much a company is worth, but they make each share cheaper and easier for people to buy, considering it’s a forward split. Stock splits can vary from a simple 2-for-1 split to a larger 100-for-1 split or more. In a 2-for-1 split, each share is turned into two new shares. This makes each share half the price, but the total value of the company remains the same. For example, if a share costs $100, after a 2-for-1 split, you’ll have two shares that cost $50 each. This can make it easier to buy shares and attract more people to invest. Even though the share price goes down, the total amount of money paid out to shareholders stays the same. Hence, splitting shares doesn’t change how much control existing shareholders have in the company. The main goal is to make the company’s stock more appealing to investors. There’s no proof that stock splits make a company better, but they can make investors feel more positive about the company. But with these benefits come the costs and risks. The process requires legal work and can be expensive.
Splitting a stock doesn’t change a good company into a bad one or vice versa. The price might go up a bit after the split, but it won’t change the company’s long-term fundamentals. Sometimes, a low stock price can actually look bad for a big company. Still, many companies practice splitting stocks if their share prices are growing too high.
On January 16, Mark Newton, Fundstrat Global head of technical strategy, joined ‘Squawk Box’ on CNBC to discuss that the long-term market trends look positive. The market initially experienced a cooler-than-expected jump, but concerns were raised about the breadth of the market and the potential impact of interest rates on small-cap stocks. Mark Newton expressed a constructive view but noted that the market’s breadth had deteriorated significantly, with only about 25% of stocks currently above their 50-day moving average. This decline was particularly evident in sectors like healthcare, where seven sectors lost more than 4% in the last month.
Despite these challenges, Newton highlighted that technology stocks had rebounded, helping to keep indices afloat and maintaining long-term trends. However, he noted that near-term sentiment had become pessimistic regarding the potential policies of the president-elect, which added to market uncertainty. He maintained his target for the S&P 500 at 6650, suggesting that interest rates might begin to roll over in the coming months, which could be bullish for equities given their recent correlation with treasury yields.
We sifted through ETFs, online rankings, and internet lists to compile a list of the top stocks trading over $400 as of January 19. We then selected the 20 stocks with high surges in their share prices in the past 5 years and a history of splitting stocks. From that, we picked the top 12 stocks that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q3 2024.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)
Share Price as of January 19: $1,216.79
Surge in Share Price in 5 Years: 176.12%
Stock Split Confirmed: No
O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is an auto parts retailer that provides automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories for both professional and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured parts and maintenance items, like alternators, batteries, and brake system components.
The company’s Q3 2024 growth was driven by its Professional business, which saw a 15% year-over-year increase in ticket counts. This segment caters to professional mechanics and repair shops and delivered mid-single-digit comparable store sales growth in the third quarter. This represented a 7.9% growth. This was primarily due to an increase in the number of service transactions by 12%.
The focus on this segment is significant given the expected recovery in discretionary spending. Barclays analyst Seth Sigman raised his price target on the company to $1,110 from $1,088 on January 8, maintaining an Equal Weight rating. This reflects the firm’s improved outlook for the retail sector in 2025, as it anticipates discretionary spending to bounce back after a period of weakness.
Wedgewood Partners views O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) as a dominant player in the US automotive parts market. It benefits from competitors’ focus on other segments. While growth has normalized, the firm believes in the company’s strong market position. Here’s what is said in its Q4 2024 investor letter:
“O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) modestly contributed to performance for the quarter and for the year. After a few years of outsized revenue and earnings growth, O’Reilly delivered more normalized sales and earnings growth in 2024 but continues to dominate in the highly fragmented automotive parts industry. As we have noted in the past, the Company has a mostly singular focus on the U.S. market, while several competitors have diverted their attention and investments away from the large and fragmented domestic market toward non-U.S. or nonautomotive markets. O’Reilly has taken profit share, particularly in the faster growing do-it-for-me (DIFM) end markets, by focusing both its hiring and capital expenditures on their U.S. stores and distribution infrastructure, while limiting acquisitions. We would consider adding to our positions in the future if short-term investors ever soured on shares due to protracted bouts of mild weather.”
Overall, ORLY ranks 10th on our list of stocks that could split in the near future.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.