Here’s O’keefe Stevens Advisory’s Thesis for Beyond (BYON)

O’keefe Stevens Advisory, an investment advisory firm, released its fourth-quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. 2024 was an eventful year for the fund, and its largest position, Nvidia (NVDA), grew over 170% as business remained robust. The 2024 results were satisfactory, with Nvidia and Fannie Mae (FNMA & FNMAS) showing positive performance, while Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD), Graftech (EAF), and GreenFirst Forest Products (ICLTF) significantly underperformed. In addition, please check the top 5 holdings of the strategy to know its best pick in 2024.

In its fourth quarter 2024 investor letter, O’keefe Stevens Advisory emphasized stocks such as Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON). Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) is an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products. The one-month return Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) was 56.40%, and its shares lost 65.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On February 10, 2024, Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) stock closed at $8.68 per share, with a market capitalization of $397.699 million.

O’keefe Stevens Advisory stated the following regarding Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) in its Q4 2024 investor letter:

"Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) operates as an asset-light e-commerce company, owning and managing a portfolio of retail brands such as Overstock, Bed Bath & Beyond, Baby & Beyond, and Zulily. With a high EBITDA-to-free-cash-flow (FCF) conversion and low capital requirements, it is positioned to scale efficiently. Recent acquisitions, including Bed Bath & Beyond (2023) and Zulily (2024), have expanded their reach while revealing management missteps and growing pains related to brand integration and operational execution.