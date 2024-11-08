Is O-I Glass (OI) The Hidden Gem in Sustainable Packaging Stocks?

We recently published a list of 10 Best Packaging Stocks to Buy According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) stands against other best packaging stocks to buy according to analysts.

An Overview of the Global Packaging Market

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the packaging market size is estimated at $1.14 trillion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $1.38 trillion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 3.89% during the forecast period (2024-2029).

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the packaging market, with plastic packaging being widely utilized in the region. India and China’s food and beverage markets are contributing to this utilization. Japan is another major consumer of paper-based products in diverse sectors.

Market trends reflect that paper and paperboard packaging products are to witness the highest growth. There has been an increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging with minimal environmental footprint. In this regard, paper-based solutions such as bags, pouches, and cartons, have driven a surge in sustainable packaging adoption. The demand for eco-friendly paper packaging solutions is also coming from the environmental regulations on non-biodegradable and non-recyclable packaging solutions as well as the rising trend of online retail.

The perception of customers regarding paper and paperboard packaging being more environmentally friendly than plastic packaging is also shaping this demand. Gen Z is especially more inclined towards the rising sustainability trend. Oisin Hanrahan, the CEO and co-founder of Keychain, described the prevalent Gen Z consumer preferences by stating:

“Gen Z has a unique preference for conscious consumption when compared to any generation, which provides a huge opportunity for brands to win them over with sustainable ingredients, packaging, and practices”

Is Generative AI the Future of the Packaging Industry?

As reported by McKinsey & Company, the packaging industry has historically been behind other sectors in terms of adopting new technologies such as traditional AI and machine learning. However, a recent survey of over 200 paper and packaging executives across substrates and geographies revealed that executives recognize the potential of generative AI to drive business value. While approximately 95% of the respondents believed their companies should invest in gen AI, 77% said that their companies have moderate to strong intentions to use the technology in the near future.

