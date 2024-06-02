A NZ$41m drop in the market cap of The Warehouse Group Limited (NZSE:WHS) is not what insiders like to see after purchasing shares recently

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Warehouse Group's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

69% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Recent purchases by insiders

A look at the shareholders of The Warehouse Group Limited (NZSE:WHS) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 29% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

It's interesting to note that insiders have been buying shares recently. However, with shares price down 10% last week, they must be disappointed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Warehouse Group, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Warehouse Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Warehouse Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Warehouse Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Warehouse Group is not owned by hedge funds. Stephen Tindall is currently the company's largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. The Tindall Foundation Inc., Endowment Arm is the second largest shareholder owning 21% of common stock, and James Pascoe Limited holds about 20% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Warehouse Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of The Warehouse Group Limited. Insiders have a NZ$106m stake in this NZ$363m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 27% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 21%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Warehouse Group .

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

