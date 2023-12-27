Advertisement
NY Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft for infringing copyrighted work

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows OpenAI logo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft on Wednesday, accusing them of using millions of the newspaper's articles without permission to help train artificial intelligence technologies.

The Times said it is the first major U.S. media organization to sue OpenAI and Microsoft, which created ChatGPT and other AI platforms, over copyright issues.

"Defendants seek to free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment," according to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

The Times is not seeking a specific amount of damages, but said it believes OpenAI and Microsoft have caused "billions of dollars" in damages for illegally copying and using its works.

OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)