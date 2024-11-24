Simply Wall St.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.'s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 85% Above Its Share Price

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
6 min read

In This Article:

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, NXP Semiconductors fair value estimate is US$419

  • NXP Semiconductors is estimated to be 46% undervalued based on current share price of US$226

  • Analyst price target for NXPI is US$266 which is 37% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for NXP Semiconductors

Is NXP Semiconductors Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$3.03b

US$3.75b

US$4.28b

US$5.57b

US$6.37b

US$7.07b

US$7.66b

US$8.17b

US$8.62b

US$9.02b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x12

Analyst x9

Analyst x5

Analyst x2

Est @ 14.46%

Est @ 10.91%

Est @ 8.42%

Est @ 6.68%

Est @ 5.46%

Est @ 4.61%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6%

US$2.8k

US$3.2k

US$3.3k

US$4.0k

US$4.2k

US$4.3k

US$4.3k

US$4.2k

US$4.1k

US$4.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$38b

and

Recommended Stories