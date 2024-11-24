NXP Semiconductors N.V.'s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 85% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, NXP Semiconductors fair value estimate is US$419

NXP Semiconductors is estimated to be 46% undervalued based on current share price of US$226

Analyst price target for NXPI is US$266 which is 37% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

NXP Semiconductors

Is NXP Semiconductors Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.03b US$3.75b US$4.28b US$5.57b US$6.37b US$7.07b US$7.66b US$8.17b US$8.62b US$9.02b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x12 Analyst x9 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Est @ 14.46% Est @ 10.91% Est @ 8.42% Est @ 6.68% Est @ 5.46% Est @ 4.61% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% US$2.8k US$3.2k US$3.3k US$4.0k US$4.2k US$4.3k US$4.3k US$4.2k US$4.1k US$4.0k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$38b

