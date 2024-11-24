NXP Semiconductors N.V.'s (NASDAQ:NXPI) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 85% Above Its Share Price

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, NXP Semiconductors fair value estimate is US$419
-
NXP Semiconductors is estimated to be 46% undervalued based on current share price of US$226
-
Analyst price target for NXPI is US$266 which is 37% below our fair value estimate
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
See our latest analysis for NXP Semiconductors
Is NXP Semiconductors Fairly Valued?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$3.03b
|
US$3.75b
|
US$4.28b
|
US$5.57b
|
US$6.37b
|
US$7.07b
|
US$7.66b
|
US$8.17b
|
US$8.62b
|
US$9.02b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x12
|
Analyst x9
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ 14.46%
|
Est @ 10.91%
|
Est @ 8.42%
|
Est @ 6.68%
|
Est @ 5.46%
|
Est @ 4.61%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6%
|
US$2.8k
|
US$3.2k
|
US$3.3k
|
US$4.0k
|
US$4.2k
|
US$4.3k
|
US$4.3k
|
US$4.2k
|
US$4.1k
|
US$4.0k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$38b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.6%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.0b× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.6%) = US$155b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$155b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$68b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$107b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$226, the company appears quite good value at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NXP Semiconductors as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.448. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for NXP Semiconductors
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Semiconductor market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For NXP Semiconductors, we've put together three fundamental elements you should further examine:
-
Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for NXP Semiconductors that you should be aware of before investing here.
-
Future Earnings: How does NXPI's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NASDAQGS every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.