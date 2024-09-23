Is NX Filtration N.V. (AMS:NXFIL) Trading At A 28% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, NX Filtration fair value estimate is €6.17

NX Filtration is estimated to be 28% undervalued based on current share price of €4.42

Analyst price target for NXFIL is €6.65, which is 7.8% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NX Filtration N.V. (AMS:NXFIL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) -€16.7m -€10.6m €4.85m €7.55m €10.5m €13.4m €16.1m €18.4m €20.3m €21.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 55.69% Est @ 39.29% Est @ 27.81% Est @ 19.78% Est @ 14.15% Est @ 10.22% Est @ 7.46% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.3% -€15.9 -€9.6 €4.2 €6.1 €8.1 €9.9 €11.2 €12.2 €12.7 €13.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €52m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €22m× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (5.3%– 1.0%) = €514m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €514m÷ ( 1 + 5.3%)10= €306m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €358m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €4.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NX Filtration as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.039. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for NX Filtration

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For NX Filtration, there are three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with NX Filtration (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does NXFIL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

