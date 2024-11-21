Nvidia's supply snags limit deliveries even as demand booms

By Stephen Nellis and Aditya Soni

SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU (Reuters) -Nvidia's revenue forecast on Wednesday disappointed Wall Street, raising questions over whether the artificial intelligence boom is waning. But the answer, according to Nvidia executives, analysts and investors, is a resounding no.

Shares of the chipmaker were up about 1% in premarket trading on Thursday after erasing earlier losses, while peers Intel and Qualcomm were down between 0.5% and 1%. AI chip rival AMD was edging higher.

There is no shortage of companies eager to create new AI systems using Nvidia's superior chips, and the world's largest publicly listed company is selling them as fast as its chipmaking contractor Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co(TSMC) can make them.

U.S.-listed shares of TSMC fell 0.5% in trading before the bell.

Nvidia forecast its slowest revenue growth in seven quarters on Wednesday, and said supply chain constraints would lead to demand for its chips exceeding supply for several quarters in fiscal 2026.

Analysts have largely attributed the expected slowdown to the "law of large numbers" as Nvidia's towering growth feeds tough year-on-year comparisons following a boom in AI infrastructure investment after the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022.

Making these chips is hard, and a flaw that was found in one of Nvidia's chips over the summer is not helping.

Its new flagship chip, named Blackwell, is actually made up of multiple chips that have to be glued together in a complex process the chip industry calls advanced packaging. While TSMC is racing to expand capacity, packaging remains a bottleneck for Nvidia and other chip companies.

"Blackwell adds more advanced packaging from TSMC than prior chips, which adds a wrinkle," said Ben Bajarin, CEO and principal analyst at research firm Creative Strategies. He expects Nvidia will have more demand than it can supply for all of 2025.

Missteps by Nvidia have exacerbated the issues.

The design flaw in Blackwell forced Nvidia to undertake what it calls a "mask change." CEO Jensen Huang said the flaw, which has since been fixed, lowered Blackwell chip yields, which are the proportion of chips that come off the manufacturing line fully functional.

While Nvidia never elaborated on the flaw, complex chips like Blackwell can take months to produce because they require hundreds of manufacturing steps. Many of these steps involve shining ultraviolet light through a series of complex masks to project the image of a chip's circuits on a disc of silicon - a process akin to printing the chip.

Story Continues