Nvidia stock falls after Biden administration releases updated export rule for AI chips

Nvidia stock (NVDA) fell nearly 3% Monday after the Biden administration released an updated export rule aimed at controlling the flow of artificial intelligence chips to "adversaries" such as China.

The White House said the rule would cap the amount of AI chips called GPUs (graphics processing units) that can be ordered by most countries without a special license. Smaller orders of 1,700 or fewer GPUs would not count toward the export cap.

"Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming central to both security and economic strength," the White House said in a statement Monday. "The United States must act decisively to lead this transition by ensuring that U.S. technology undergirds global AI use and that adversaries cannot easily abuse advanced AI."

Some 18 "key" US allies, including the UK, Netherlands, and Taiwan, will face no restrictions on shipments of AI chips, and 24 countries that are subject to arms controls — such as China, North Korea, and Russia — still face an outright ban on receiving exports of the latest AI chips.

The primary significance of the updated restrictions is in their cap on the amount of compute capacity in a given group of AI chips that can be shipped to the remaining countries in the world.

US companies can ship AI chips with a total compute capacity of 790 transistors per square millimeter, which refers to the amount of tiny electrical components on a given semiconductor, or "transistor density" to those countries, Bernstein wrote in a note to investors Monday.

That's equivalent to roughly 50,000 Nvidia Hopper chips or 20,000 of its latest Blackwell chips, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said. The countries subject to this cap include US allies like Switzerland and Israel.

For reference, Microsoft (MSFT) alone reportedly purchased 485,000 of Nvidia’s Hopper GPUs in 2024, while Meta (META) purchased 224,000 of the AI chips, according to the Financial Times.

The rule aims to close loopholes in prior export restrictions on AI chips in 2022 and 2023 “by thwarting smuggling” and “raising AI security standards," the White House said.

"[These restrictions] will make it even more difficult for Chinese entities to purchase the most advanced NVIDIA chips," DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria told Yahoo Finance in an email Monday.

“While there have been some restrictions on chip sales already, there have been reports of advanced NVIDIA chips making it to China, likely due to the fact that NVIDIA has limited control over its resellers,” Luria explained in an earlier email last week.

