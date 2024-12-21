Nvidia stock has another 23% upside and the success of Blackwell will be the chipmaker's big story of 2025, Morgan Stanley says

Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

Nvidia's Blackwell chip will steal the show in 2025, putting lingering concerns to bed, Morgan Stanley said.

Strategists said other noise would fade by mid-2025, and the stock is poised for another 20% gain.

The bank named Nvidia as its "top pick" going into next year.

Nvidia's Blackwell chip will be the company's biggest story in 2025 — and the success of the next-gen GPU will overshadow any lingering concerns investors may still have, Morgan Stanley said.

In a note this week, the bank reiterated its "overweight" rating on Nvidia stock and said the chipmaker remained its "top pick" going into next year. The bank's bullishness is being fueled by the expected success of Blackwell — Nivida's next-gen artificial intelligence-enabling chip.

The bank issued a price target of $166 a share, implying a 23% increase from where the stock was trading on Friday around $134.82

"We have tended to be most enthusiastic on NVIDIA when the near-term data points appear mixed, but underlying dynamics are very strong. We think we are approaching that point now," the analysts wrote in a note. "There are transitional pressures — but by 2h25 the only topic will be the strength of blackwell, in our view."

Investors are already feeling bullish about the Blackwell chips, which are expected to launch in early 2025. Nvidia shares rallied earlier this year after CEO Jensen Huang said demand for the chip was "insane," boosting Wall Street's expectations for continued earnings growth.

The chip will likely be the "driving force behind revenue" in the second half of next year, which could mean "significant upside for the stock," Morgan Stanley added.

The success of its new chip could also dispel a handful of near- to medium-term anxieties investors have about the stock.

"We think there are a number of concerns here, some of which are overstated, some of which are anxiety-inducing short term but we believe irrelevant longer term," the bank said, highlighting four issues investors have been worried about in particular.

1. Slowing production for Hopper

Investors are concerned about slowing builds for Hopper, Nvidia's current generation of AI chips. On its latest earnings call, the company forecast just 69.5% revenue growth for the fourth quarter, its slowest revenue forecast in seven quarters.

But the slowdown in Hopper builds is a "non-issue," Morgan Stanley said.

"The reason, of course, is that we are a few quarters until Hopper end of life. We would not correlate Hopper builds with Hopper revenue, which will persist for 3 more quarters or so, but there is a strong backlog of builds already coming through, so it's time to slow starts," analysts wrote.

