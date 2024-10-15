NVIDIA Set to Unveil Next-Gen RTX 5090 with Unprecedented 2.9 GHz Speed

NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) is setting the pace in the GPU market with its upcoming GeForce RTX 5090, part of its next-gen RTX 50 "Blackwell" series, set to be unveiled at CES 2025. Despite rampant speculation, sources close to the matter suggest that the RTX 5090 will not see a significant price hike compared to its predecessor, the RTX 4090.

The RTX 5090 is tipped to be the fastest "out-of-the-box" GPU on the market, boasting a base frequency nearing 2.9 GHz, 32 GB of VRAM, and over 21,000 cores. These impressive specs have led to rumors of a steep price tag, with figures as high as $2,500 floated for the RXT 5090, and over $1,000 for the RTX 5080. However, these price points are now being dismissed as exaggerated.

As NVIDIA prepares for the official launch, it is currently briefing partners on the specifications and configurations, but no official pricing has been decided. Pricing will likely be established close to launch, following NVIDIA's tradition of aligning initial reviews and releases with the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). The MSRP is particularly significant as it sets the cost basis for NVIDIA's Founders Edition designs.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

