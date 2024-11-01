After the close of trading on Friday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that AI giant NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) will replace Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The change will take place effective prior to the market open of trading on Friday, November 8, 2024.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said the changes were made to "ensure a more representative exposure to the semiconductors industry."

Year-to-date, NVIDIA's stock is up 173%, while Intel is down 54%. NVIDIA is the dominant player in the AI chip sector. Analysts at BofA Securities expect AI accelerator demand to grow to $280 billion by 2027 and more than $400 billion over time, with NVIDIA garnering 75% of the market share.

In addition to the NVIDIA/Intel change, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) will replace Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Related Articles

NVIDIA to replace Intel in Dow Jones Industrial Average

Earnings call: Mercer International posts mixed Q3 results amid market shifts

Earnings call: TDS US Cellular reveals Q3 2024 financial growth