Nvidia’s (NVDA) Blackwell GPUs Set For Mid-2025 Ramp-Up, But Don’t Expect Perfect Execution

The Nvidia GB200 rack-mounted AI and HPC servers are set to start mass production in mid-2025, with the highest-volume shipments expected to hit the market in the second and third quarters. While adaptation in the supply chain continues to be an issue, this much-awaited product line is sure to become the flagship of Nvidia's market strategy in the coming years. This is the first Nvidia architecture designed specifically for AI and is expected to form the foundation of Nvidia's business over the next 5 to 6 years.

Nvidia Corporation is the biggest and most influential firm when it comes to graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. The company has been known for technically innovative products, especially the recent GB200 NVL72, which is the most powerful GPU system in the world. This system is based on high-end Blackwell architectural technology, which can deliver up to 30 times better performance than previous-generation systems as it comprises a combination of both GPUs and CPUs.

NVIDIA software

The expected target users of the GB200 are cloud service providers, Tier-2 data centers, and academic research institutions. It can easily become a flagship market device in 2025 with the potential for 80% of all global deployments as Nvidia increases mass production. For now, the biggest buyers include companies like Microsoft, META, and other Big Tech companies. However, as AI becomes mainstream, there is a potential for Nvidia to penetrate markets that are even bigger, especially in military applications and government matters.

There are still some shipments of the Blackwell GPUs scheduled for late 2024. The first shipments will encounter some delays due to supply chain disruptions in AI server systems. Despite the problems, NVIDIA should manage to exceed the market expectations, thanks to the increase in production from the beginning of 2025. The market is reacting negatively to the lack of execution on Nvidia's part, but problems are expected. Nvidia has built an architecture for AI that the rest of the supply chain isn't yet ready for, hence the issues. For Nvidia investors, this shouldn't be cause for concern as it is expected to settle by the time the ramp-up starts.

Nvidia is 5th on our latest list of the 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 193 hedge fund portfolios held NVDA at the end of the third quarter which was 179 in the previous quarter. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA as a leading investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.