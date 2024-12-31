Nvidia, Microsoft Expected to Lead AI Growth in 2025, Wedbush Report

Wedbush Securities has identified Microsoft (MSFT, Financials) and Nvidia (NVDA, Financials) as main winners of a rise in artificial intelligence investments predicted to define 2025.

Underlying approximately $2 trillion in AI-related capital expenditure over the next three years, analysts headed by Daniel Ives predict a 25% rise in technology company prices for the year. According to the research, leading IT companies will have a good platform thanks to less regulations and more acceptance of powerful artificial intelligence technologies.

According to the research, software businesses like Salesforce and Palantir are well suited to gain from the introduction of big language models and generative artificial intelligence technologies.

Emphasizing Nvidia's central influence in the AI scene, the analysts characterized the company's processors as essential infrastructure enabling developments in many other sectors. Additionally expected to profit on the rising need for AI-powered solutions are cloud services such those from Microsoft's (MSFT, Financials) Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Amazon's (AMZN, Financials) Amazon Web Services.

The research sees such times as chances for investors to build holdings in technology, even while it notes possible difficulties in the form of economic headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty. Described as entering a "consumption phase" in 2025, the wider corporate use of artificial intelligence is likely to propel the sector's growth path even further.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

