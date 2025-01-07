Nvidia debuts GB10 superchip, AI systems for humanoid robots, self-driving trucks at CES 2025

Nvidia (NVDA) is looking to keep its hot streak rolling from 2024 and into 2025 with a number of AI-centric announcements at CES in Las Vegas on Monday. CEO Jensen Huang took the stage during the company’s keynote, laying out his vision for everything from AI software that will power robots and self-driving cars to a new AI supercomputer that fits on your desk.

Nvidia’s stock price jumped as high as 4.7% ahead of the keynote on Monday as Wall Street braced for the AI darling’s latest offerings. The company’s stock is up a whopping 205% over the last 12 months thanks to its prescient investments in AI hardware and its CUDA software, which allows developers to use its chips to run AI programs.

• USD (NVDA) View Quote Details

The latest announcements focused on how programmers can take advantage of Nvidia’s existing hardware, its Hopper and Blackwell platforms. The company could debut its next-generation chip during its GTC conference in March.

During Monday’s event Huang showed off Nvidia’s newest Blackwell-based chip, the GB10 superchip. It's a pint-sized version of the GB200 superchip, which combines a Grace central processing unit (CPU) with two Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs). The smaller GB10 pairs a Grace CPU and Blackwell GPU.

Nvidia says the chip will be available in a small desktop system called Project DIGITS and will come with 128GB of memory and 4TB of storage. The company says the setup is powerful enough for researchers interested in “prototyping, fine-tuning, and running large AI models.”

Project DIGITS will start at $3,000 and be available in May from Nvidia and its OEM partners.

AI robots and self-driving trucks

Beyond its new chip and desktop, Nvidia also debuted its open model license Cosmos platform for developing physical AI systems. The platform uses world foundation models, or WFMs, which are AI models that simulate conditions in the real world. Physical AI systems include technologies like humanoid robots and self-driving cars.

The idea is for companies to use Cosmos to help develop the software needed to power robots and self-driving cars, by simulating various usage scenarios in a virtual setting without having to use pricey robots or putting cars on the road in the real world.

“The ChatGPT moment for robotics is coming,” Huang said in a statement.

“Like large language models, world foundation models are fundamental to advancing robot and AV development, yet not all developers have the expertise and resources to train their own,” Huang explained. “We created Cosmos to democratize physical AI and put general robotics in reach of every developer.”

Story Continues