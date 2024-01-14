NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on NVIDIA's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for NVIDIA

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NVIDIA is:

57% = US$19b ÷ US$33b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.57 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

NVIDIA's Earnings Growth And 57% ROE

First thing first, we like that NVIDIA has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, NVIDIA's considerable five year net income growth of 28% was to be expected.

We then performed a comparison between NVIDIA's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 30% in the same 5-year period.

Story continues

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about NVIDIA's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is NVIDIA Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

NVIDIA's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 5.4% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (95%) of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Moreover, NVIDIA is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 0.6% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 71% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with NVIDIA's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.