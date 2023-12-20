NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock Tripled in 2023

Blue Tower Asset Management, an investment Management Company, released its third quarter, 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter, the Blue Tower Global Value had a -2.19% return net of fees (-1.94% gross). The rates on US government treasuries rose sharply this quarter as the Federal Reserve pushed back their predictions for interest rate decreases. This drop in long-term bond prices triggered a selloff in equity markets. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Blue Tower Asset Management highlighted stocks like NVVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. On December 19, 2023, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $496.04 per share. One-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was -0.68%, and its shares gained 208.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a market capitalization of $1.225 trillion.

Blue Tower Asset Management made the following comment about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"In addition to the use of larger datasets, the training speed of AI models has increased dramatically. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock almost tripled in the first 3 quarters of this year with a 197% gain, and a large reason for this is the huge role they have played in recent AI improvements. Nvidia’s single GPU AI training speed performance has increased by a dramatic 1000x in 10 years with only 2.5x coming from Moore’s Law3 driven increases in chip density. Besides better chip manufacturing, there were three other improvement factors at play: simplifications in number representation for the weights of the neural networks, more complex mathematical instructions for reducing the computational overhead involved in mathematical calculations, and increased neuron sparsity (in neural networks, some neurons are useless and can be pruned from the network without reducing performance significantly). In addition to these single GPU improvements, Nvidia also made improvements in data center scale architecture that allows groups of GPUs to work more efficiently together. It is noteworthy that the vast majority of the improvement came from hardware architectural and software data improvements, rather than transition density. These improvements were likely the low-hanging fruit of training speed improvements as researchers will eventually converge on an ideal architecture. The simplification of going from 32-bit to 8-bit floating point numbers for measuring weights is a one-time gain that can’t be repeated again. I expect the rate of improvement to slow down over the next ten years and eventually approach the levels of Moore’s Law improvements in chip efficiency. The historical trend for computer hardware is for it to eventually be commoditized, and I believe this will eventually occur for Nvidia’s GPUs as well."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 17th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 180 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of third quarter which was 175 in the previous quarter.

