NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Do Short Sellers Recommend This Autonomous Driving Stock Now?

2024 is the year of artificial intelligence. The revolutionary new technology that has disrupted the status quo on Wall Street has managed to shift investor attention away from economic turmoil to a specific set of firms that can benefit from the massive expected enterprise spending on accelerated computing and the associated industries needed to enable this shift. This has meant that despite the fact that interest rates have been at a 23 year high, the flagship S&P index is up by almost 44% since the close of 2022 while the tech heavy broader NASDAQ index has gained 63% during the same time period.

One technology that is part of artificial intelligence is autonomous driving. Autonomous driving, in its simplest form, is built on machine learning. Machine learning is a subset of artificial intelligence, so, autonomous driving is also artificial intelligence - a fact that is often left underappreciated by the broader media and analyst coverage. Autonomous driving uses neural nets to assimilate existing data and predict the behavior of pedestrians and other drivers. This ability offers the potential to create new industries, particularly where car owners provide their vehicles for autonomous ride sharing to earn money when they don't need their vehicles.

According to McKinsey, consumer willingness to rely on shared autonomous vehicles for their trips over trips taken on existing private vehicles has only grown. As an example, its 2022 research showed that 56% of consumers surveyed were willing to use shared autonomous vehicles provided that they did not increase travel time and were at least 20% cheaper compared to their private counterparts. Additionally, 34% of those surveyed wanted level 4 (L4) autonomy in their next vehicle purchase. Autonomous driving is categorized across five levels, with level 1 being simple features such as cruise control and level 5 being a fully autonomous system that does not require any human attention or interaction.

McKinsey estimates that revenue from autonomous ride sharing fleet vehicles such as robotaxis and robo-shuttles could touch $400 billion by 2030, based on statistics such as the German passenger car fleet of 50 million vehicles being parked 95% of the time and offering 250 million seats to meet the entire population's mobility needs.

Building on this, while we'll get to the strides made by Elon Musk's car company on this front later, other car companies have also jumped into the fray. For instance, the second best automotive stock to buy according to hedge funds has teamed up with Goldman Sachs' eighth best hedge fund stock pick through its Cruise business to offer autonomous ride sharing services to customers next year. This will be one of the first robotaxi projects of its kind, and its announcement came months after the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association (AVIA) had shared its first ever State of AV report. It shared that autonomous vehicles have driven nearly 70 million miles on American roads, with most of these being recent as the number of miles driven had marked a 59% growth since July 2023.

While big ticket car brands typically dominate the autonomous driving conversation, there are several private and small companies that are also 'driving' the mileage for autonomous vehicles so to speak. One such firm is Nuro, which aims to develop L4 logistics vehicles capable of making deliveries. It tests its products in a closed track in Las Vegas, and the firm has driven one million autonomous miles to date. Another firm is Gatik, which has partnered up with the second best hedge fund eCommerce stock pick and also the biggest brick and mortar retailer in the world. It offers autonomous transportation as a service (ATaaS) by operating box trucks that autonomously ship goods within different supply chain nodes such as fulfillment and distribution centers, stores, and warehouses.

Coming back to Elon Musk's car company, autonomous driving and robotaxis are at the center of its valuation, at least as far as RBC Capital and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest are concerned. According to RBC, Robotaxi's revenue can sit at $120 billion in 2040, with the autonomous ride sharing business accounting for 52% of the firm's valuation. Ark, as expected, is more optimistic. Its expected value for the car company's share price is $2,600 in 2029, which will be driven by $8.2 trillion in enterprise value, $1.2 trillion in revenue, and $440 billion in operating income. As per the hedge fund's research, 88%, 63%, and 86% of these values will be driven by Robotaxi.

Since autonomous vehicles require GPUs to train neural networks, and big tech firms' insatiable PGU demand for non-autonomy related AI use cases has made these chips one of the hottest commodities in the world, a shortage in GPUs could impact the projected growth in autonomy. For instance, emails obtained by CNBC in June revealed that Musk had asked his GPU supplier to divert supplies intended for his car company to the social media firm X and AI company xAI. These shipments were worth roughly $500 million, and the latest earnings saw him share that he had no choice but to compete with the world's largest GPU maker.

During the call, Musk outlined that since it was hard to procure the "state-of-the-art" GPUs, " when we want them. And I think this therefore requires that we put a lot more effort on Dojo in order to have — in order to ensure that we’ve got the training capability that we need. So we are going to double down on Dojo, and we do see a path to being competitive with " the GPU company.

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best autonomous driving stocks, we ranked the holdings of Global X's autonomy ETF that are focused on autonomous driving by the percentage of shares outstanding that were sold short and selected the stocks with the lowest percentage.

For these stocks, we also mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Short Interest as % of Shares Outstanding: 1.20%

Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q2 2024: 179

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the global leader in designing artificial intelligence chips. Its GPUs are used to train neural nets and other software that forms the bedrock of autonomous driving. Additionally, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) also serves the needs of the auto industry through its DRIVE AGX platform that allows autonomous vehicles to process data from cameras, radars, and other sensors. Its brand name which stems from high performance products has allowed NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to establish a robust brand name that has enabled it to land deals with big ticket car companies like BMW and Hyundai. The firm's criticality to the AI supply means that it stands to benefit from the growth in neural network training as well as from car companies that might be looking to develop in house autonomy solutions but skip the costs of developing in vehicle computing hardware. However, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is often vulnerable to high cyclical variation and inventory glut due to hot demand for its products and could face headwinds in the future if trade tensions between the US and China intensify.

Baron Funds mentioned NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q2 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:

“More recently, however, we’ve entered the period of doubts and questioning, some of which is real and normal in the first stages of a new paradigm, and some of which is prompted by short sellers. Given the explosive returns of NVIDIA and other AI leaders, AI bears and fear mongers have been comparing the current AI market winners with the internet bubble of the late 1990s/early 2000s, and NVIDIA’s stock move today with Cisco’s back then. First, while many stocks were trading at nosebleed valuations and on made up metrics (such as price per eyeballs) before the bursting of the internet bubble, as we’ve said many times, the internet proved to transform our world and create the digital age we are now living in. Second, while NVIDIA’s stock price inflection has been nothing short of unprecedented for a company of its size, it was fueled almost entirely by explosive growth in revenues, earnings, and cash flows– not multiple expansion. Over the last 12 months, NVIDIA’s stock has eectively tripled, but its forward P/E multiple has remained essentially flat, because NVIDIA blew away Wall Street expectations despite being covered by over 60 sell-side analysts, who have increased their forward projections every single quarter. In my career, the only comparative analogue is when Apple first introduced the iPhone and stunned Wall Street with its growth. In contrast, most of Cisco’s move in the late 1990s was due to multiple expansion. At its peak, Cisco traded at a P/E ratio over 130 times, more than quadruple its five-year average of 37 times. At the end of the second quarter, NVIDIA traded at a P/E ratio of 40 times, equal to its five-year average, and at a P/E to growth (or PEG) ratio for 2025 of 0.8 times, as consensus expectations are for NVIDIA to grow earnings per share 40% next year. Moreover, investor concerns have arisen about the financial impact AI is having and whether surging capital expenditures (capex) across the technology landscape, particularly the large cloud players (Microso, Google, Amazon, and Meta), known as the hyperscalers, will be justified and earn reasonable returns on invested capital (ROIC). First, the adoption and penetration of new technology typically traces a classic S-curve–or more precisely, in our view, a series of S-curves or phases. For at least the past year and a half, we’ve been in what might be called the AI infrastructure- build phase – building the AI factories, as NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has articulated it, and this phase has been dominated by the infrastructure- layer players – the accelerated computing chips suppliers like NVIDIA and Broadcom, as well as data center, cloud infrastructure and energy companies. The hyperscalers, other enterprises, and sovereign entities investing ahead understand that if you want to be in the AI game, you must invest now – build the infrastructure, build the factories – or else you’ll find yourselves disrupted on the sidelines or playing catch up in the biggest game, the most important race in a technology generation. Only those who invest today even have the chance to be the winners of the future.”

