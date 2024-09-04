NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Reported Solid Results and Strong Demand

Fred Alger Management, an investment management company, released its “Alger Spectra Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. In 2024’s second quarter, U.S. stocks were positive, with the S&P 500 rising 4.28%. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The Materials and Industrials sectors underperformed compared to the S&P 500 Index, while the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors outperformed. There was a notable return gap in the second quarter, where large-cap growth stocks saw meaningful gains, while smaller-cap and particularly value stocks lagged. Against this backdrop, the fund outperformed the Russell 3000 Growth Index in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Alger Spectra Fund highlighted stocks like NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) offers graphics and compute and networking solutions. The one-month return of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was 9.19%, and its shares gained 129.49% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On September 3, 2024, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock closed at $108.00 per share with a market capitalization of $2.649 trillion.

"NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) for a variety of end markets, such as gaming, PCs, data centers, virtual reality, and high-performance computing. The company is leading in most secular growth categories in computing, and especially artificial intelligence and super-computing parallel processing techniques for solving complex computational problems. Simply put, Nvidia’s computational power is a critical enabler of AI and therefore essential to AI adoption, in our view. During the quarter, the company reported better-than-expected fiscal first quarter results driven by strong demand from data centers. Additionally, management noted that large cloud service providers, contributing approximately 45% of data center sales, recognize the high return on investment offered by Nvidia’s computing solutions, which are driving AI spending. The company also introduced its next-generation H200 chip, which nearly doubles the inference performance compared to the H100 chip, enhancing how trained AI models process new data. Lastly, management raised their fiscal second quarter guidance, noting that demand for their current H100 chips remains strong, and that demand for their next generation products is estimated to outstrip supply over the next year. We continue to believe the company is well positioned to potentially benefit from the growing AI data center workloads, which are driving demand for the increased interconnections and fully accelerated software stacks, thereby enabling leading application performance and fast result times."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is in 5th position on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 179 hedge fund portfolios held NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) at the end of the second quarter which was 186 in the previous quarter. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported another record quarter in Q2 with $30 billion in revenues, representing a 122% year-over-year increase and 15% sequential growth. While we acknowledge the potential of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is as promising as NVIDIA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

