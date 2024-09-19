NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On This AI Stock

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Buzzing AI Stocks According to Goldman Sachs. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against the other buzzing AI stocks.

The Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2024, held earlier this month, brought several significant updates on the technology sector for investors, particularly focusing on innovation and financial growth across growth industries. Key discussions revolved around energy-efficient computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced semiconductor technologies, signaling critical transformations in tech and telecommunications. At the conference, companies working in the tech universe outlined their strategic outlooks, emphasizing the role of energy-efficient computing in driving semiconductor growth, with industries like AI, IoT, robotics, and autonomous vehicles fueling multi-trillion-dollar shifts.

One of the highlights of the conference was the appearance of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who appeared alongside Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to discuss the AI industry in great detail. Quizzed about the recent US export controls on chips to China and the rise in geopolitical tensions potentially harming supplies, Huang outlined that his company was confident that if Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the Taiwan-based leading supplier of advanced AI chips to NVIDIA, was compromised, the chip supply would continue, even though it would not be as good. Huang stressed that NVIDIA possessed enough intellectual property to transfer chip production from one plant to another, if need be.

NVIDIA has lost more than 15% of market capitalization since it issued third quarter guidance numbers that raised worries about slowing earnings growth. In particular, there were concerns about the concentration of hyperscalers in the NVIDIA business model, with four large customers representing nearly half of the revenue of the firm in relation to the AI boom. Following the appearance of Huang at the conference, Goldman Sachs semiconductor analyst Toshiya Hari reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, backing the company to pick up sales in the coming months as demand for accelerated computing continued to be really strong and broadened into enterprise and sovereign states.

A close-up of a colorful high-end graphics card being plugged in to a gaming computer.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 179

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides graphics, computing and networking solutions. The CEO of the firm, Jensen Huang, spoke at the Goldman Sachs 2024 Communacopia and Technology Conference earlier this month, highlighting the importance of NVIDIA to the AI revolution and asserting that the hardware the company made was translating into fantastic returns for companies that were using it. Huang said that the infrastructure players like his firm and all the cloud service providers put the AI infrastructure in the cloud so that developers could use the machines to train and fine-tune their AI models. He noted that for every dollar a cloud service provider spent with NVIDIA, it translated to $5 worth of rentals.

Huang also stressed that the days of every line of code being written by software engineers were completely over. He instead forecast a future where every NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) employee - the firm presently has around 32,000 employees - would be supplemented by 100x more digital engineers. He claimed that the first trillion dollars of data centers was going to get accelerated and invent this new type of software called generative AI, which was not just a tool but a skill.

