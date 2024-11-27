NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Eyes AI Memory Chip Certification as Samsung Reshuffles Leadership Amid AI Chip Struggles

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News You Should Not Ignore. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against the other AI stocks.

Even as the United States pursues a tougher trade policy towards China, the latest indication being the tightening of export restrictions on advanced AI chips, companies from the Asian country continue to debut on the US stock market with elevated investor interest. For example, Pony AI, a China-based autonomous vehicle technology company, recently held an initial public offering that saw shares jump 15% in the market debut, pushing the valuation of the firm to more than $5.25 billion. News agency Reuters reports that the successful debut also suggested a positive investor approach to China-based firms.

The IPO price of the stock was $13 per share but the depositary shares opened at $15 in their Nasdaq debut, per the report. Even after the stellar debut, the new company faces several challenges, the report added, including public skepticism about autonomous vehicles, data privacy concerns, and competition from companies, including Tesla which has promised to roll out driverless ride-hailing services to the public in California and Texas next year. The company has said that its US operations will remain limited in scope for the foreseeable future.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) provides graphics, computing and networking solutions. Merely a few hours after Jenser Huang, the CEO of the firm, said that the chipmaker was working to certify the AI memory chips of Samsung, the South Korean electronics giant has announced that it would be replacing the heads of its memory and foundry semiconductor businesses. Samsung has struggled to keep pace with other chip firms in the race to develop AI chips in recent months, as rival Apple leaps ahead in the domain.

