NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): D.A. Davidson Maintains Neutral Rating and $135 Price Target Amid Rising AI Competition

US stocks plummeted on Monday following the news of a new artificial intelligence app from a Chinese startup, DeepSeek. Major chip firms were amongst the hardest hit in the AI frenzy, erasing more than a trillion dollars in market cap. The AI model by DeepSeek, developed with fewer chips and lower costs, has sparked fear on Wall Street after it was known to outperform OpenAI's ChatGPT on several benchmarks.
This frenzy was further fueled by the news that DeepSeek’s AI assistant app has become the most downloaded free app on the Apple store in the United States. Powered by DeepSeek-V3, DeepSeek's AI assistant has overtaken rival ChatGPT, the innovation by OpenAI that started the AI arms race in the first place.
Following the news of DeepSeek topping the charts, the Chinese startup said it will limit its registrations due to a cyber-attack. Before the attack, the company was also hit by a major outage on its website. According to the company’s status page, it had resolved issues relating to its application programming interface and users' inability to log in to the website. This outage was known to be its longest in 90 days.
While the AI world remains in a state of panic, analysts have been having differing views on the innovation. Some are worried about its impact, while others are taking it on a positive note. Wedbush, for one, isn’t worried about DeepSeek disrupting the planned $2 trillion in capital expenditures anticipated on AI in the coming years. They say that they “view the DeepSeek fear across the tech world as in essence a ‘tech AI head fake’ that will be short-lived.
“DeepSeek created an awesome LLM model (and credit to its software developers) however this Chinese AI small lab/LLM model is not bringing down the entire US tech ecosystem with it”.
Raymond James believes that these AI innovations can reshape the tech world, lowering costs significantly and reducing the need for massive GPU/XPU clusters at US hyperscalers.
“If DeepSeek’s innovations are adopted broadly, an argument can be made that model training costs could come down significantly even at U.S. hyperscalers, potentially raising questions about the need for 1-million XPU/GPU clusters as projected by some”.
In turn, Web3 entrepreneur Jeffrey Emanuel is saying that DeepSeek’s success “suggests the entire industry has been massively over-provisioning compute resources”.
Then there are also some experts, such as one Oxford professor, who is advising against putting private data on the DeepSeek platform in case it could be shared with the Chinese state.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 193
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) specializes in AI-driven solutions, offering platforms for data centers, self-driving cars, robotics, and cloud services. On January 28, Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson maintained a “Neutral” rating on Nvidia with a price target of $135.00. Amid the DeepSeek frenzy, the firm isn’t convinced that Nvidia will be able to sustain the edge that it has had. Analyst Gil Luria Luria, discussing the competitive landscape involving NVIDIA's partner, OpenAI, highlighted the challenges faced by OpenAI. There is intense pressure on OpenAI to innovate to maintain its competitive advantage or risk losing out to competitors like DeepSeek. These changing industry dynamics are also going to impact Nvidia, which is in a partnership with OpenAI.
Overall NVDA ranks 2nd on our list of the AI stocks to watch amid the DeepSeek buzz. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
