NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Billionaire D.E. Shaw Is Bullish On This Stock Right Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire D.E. Shaw.

Equity market pricing is never perfect due to supply and demand imbalances, emotional reactions, and errors. Billionaire investor David Elliot Shaw excels at detecting and exploiting these inefficiencies to generate shareholder value. Unlike most hedge fund managers who rely on intuition, Shaw uses sophisticated mathematical models and algorithms for investment decisions. Over the years, he has developed software and hardware to gain an edge in investment opportunities.

Born in 1951, David E. Shaw became a successful billionaire scientist and hedge fund manager. After earning a PhD from Stanford in 1980, he founded D.E. Shaw & Co. in 1988 with six employees and $28 million in capital. The hedge fund has averaged a 12.5% return since inception, with only one down year. Shaw's firm uses powerful computers and advanced algorithms for quick market responses and risk management, returning over $51 billion to investors. Likewise, it generated a net return of 11.88% between 2001 and 2011. While Shaw’s firm was down by 9% at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, it bounced back to profitability with a 21% return in 2009.

D.E. Shaw is expanding and launching new funds. In 2023, they raised money for D.E. Shaw Alkali Fund VI, the newest in their Alkali group. By November 2024, they had secured $1 billion for this fund, focusing on corporate debt, structured credit, and synthetic securitizations.

Last year, the firm also raised $1.1 billion for two new private investment vehicles: D.E. Shaw Voltaic Fund and D.E. Shaw Diopter Fund. In June 2024, D.E. Shaw announced it was raising its second fund in 16 months to target bank capital deals. They filed a private placement notice for D.E. Shaw Diopter Fund II, but the amount wasn't disclosed.

Bloomberg reported that D.E. Shaw's largest hedge fund, the D.E. Shaw Composite Fund, gained 9.6% in 2023, outperforming the HFR Global Hedge Fund Index, which was up about 2.5% through December 15. Reuters added that D.E. Shaw's macro-oriented fund, the Oculus Fund, gained 7.8% in 2023, beating its macroeconomic peers. According to Bloomberg, the Oculus Fund has never had a negative year since it started.

Diversification is another vital arsenal that D.E. Shaw & Co. relies on to spread risk and reduce market volatility. The firm is highly diversified with a portfolio value of about $116.49 billion. While technology stocks account for the most significant share in the equity market at 24.6%, the hedge fund also has stakes in Services at 17.5% and the financial sector at 7.7%. In addition to diversifying holdings, Shaw relies on a multi-strategy approach to squeeze optimum value in the market.

