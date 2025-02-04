NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Approves Samsung’s HBM3E Memory Chips for AI Processors, Competing with SK Hynix

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Trending AI News and Ratings You Must Take a Look At. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against the other AI stocks.

AI continues to evolve quite fast and it is influencing different sectors with its potential to transform business operations and improve efficiencies. As AI technology advances, there is a noticeable shift towards making its tools more accessible, especially for startups and smaller enterprises that can benefit from cost reductions in computing. While large businesses have already integrated AI into their operations with significant returns, the growing trend of AI adoption is driving a deeper focus on making the technology more affordable and scalable.

DeepSeek Innovation and Its Impact on AI Adoption

Umesh Sachdev, Co-Founder and CEO of Uniphore shared his thoughts on the recent DeepSeek innovation and its impact on AI adoption in an interview with CNBC. He believes DeepSeek has brought a positive shift in reducing computing costs, which makes it easier for startups and consumer AI to integrate these technologies. However, he noted that for large enterprises, especially in industries like banking and telecom, the cost reduction has less of an impact since they had already seen high returns on their AI investments and weren’t waiting for lower costs to drive adoption.

Sachdev also highlighted security concerns, especially regarding potential links to the Chinese government, which are a top issue for regulated American enterprises. Despite these concerns, he praised DeepSeek for open-sourcing its technology, making its claims about low-cost AI model development more credible.

He further compared the current AI infrastructure developments to the early days of the internet and noted that just as the internet's growth was fueled by affordable mobile devices, AI adoption will similarly accelerate as the cost of computing continues to drop. Uniphore focuses on providing the application layer that enables enterprises to derive significant ROI from large AI models. CEOs are now looking to integrate AI across entire businesses by 2025, which marks a shift toward more widespread AI adoption.

