Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Among Billionaire Chris Rokos’ Top Stock Picks?

Chris Rokos is a highly regarded British hedge fund manager and the founder of Rokos Capital Management. We recently published a list of Billionaire Chris Rokos' Top 15 Stock Picks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other Billionaire Chris Rokos' top stock picks.

Chris Rokos is a highly regarded British hedge fund manager and the founder of Rokos Capital Management, one of the most successful global macro hedge funds in the world. With a reputation for astute market predictions and exceptional returns, Rokos has established himself as a leading figure in the financial industry. His career trajectory reflects both his expertise in macroeconomic analysis and his ability to manage risk effectively in volatile markets. Chris Rokos was born in 1970 and grew up in the United Kingdom. A brilliant student from an early age, he attended Eton College, one of the UK’s most prestigious schools. He later studied at Pembroke College, Oxford, graduating with a degree in mathematics. Rokos’ strong analytical skills, honed during his academic career, became a foundation for his success in the world of finance.

After university, Rokos joined Goldman Sachs as an investment banker, where he gained valuable experience in financial markets. In 1993, he moved to UBS and later joined the fledgling hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management in 2002, a move that would mark a turning point in his career. As one of the co-founders of Brevan Howard, Rokos played a pivotal role in the firm’s rise to prominence. He specialized in global macro trading, focusing on interest rates, currencies, and government bonds. Rokos was one of the firm’s star traders, reportedly generating over $4 billion in profits for the fund during his tenure. Rokos left Brevan Howard in 2012, taking a sabbatical from trading.

In 2015, Rokos launched Rokos Capital Management with approximately $3 billion in assets under management (AUM) from institutional investors. The firm focuses on global macroeconomic strategies, leveraging Rokos’ expertise in trading interest rates and currencies. Rokos Capital Management has grown its 13F assets to over $6 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2024, making it one of the largest hedge funds in Europe. Despite challenging market conditions, Rokos has delivered strong returns, often outpacing peers in the industry. For instance, in 2022, the fund gained 50%, benefiting from rising interest rates and inflation volatility.

