Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Among the Best Aggressive Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds?

In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against the other best aggressive growth stocks.
For a large portion of investors who put money in the market, growth is the primary objective. The stocks that these investors prefer are also stocks that are either currently exhibiting strong revenue growth or have product strengths or other competitive advantages that can ensure that they will dominate their markets and grow in the future.
Broadly speaking, it is possible to identify such stocks by looking at which industries are expected to grow strongly. A few years ago, semiconductor design and fabrication was one such sector. Back then, the world's largest integrated chip manufacturer known for its Core processor lineup had started to struggle. The nature of the semiconductor industry which requires years of research expertise and billions of dollars in capital expenditure meant that the market was not only open to new players but also that this opening favored incumbents that already had the necessary investments and expertise in place.
This gap led to the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the firm which ranked 3rd on our list of 10 AI Stocks That Will Skyrocket to touch astronomically high levels as soon as the firm started to turn a profit. As an illustration, consider the P/E ratio of this stock at Q1 2018's close. The ratio back then was 111, while the integrated chip manufacturer was trading at 19 and the Taiwanese contract chip manufacturer which ranks 2nd on our list of 10 Best Tech Stocks For Long-Term Investment traded at 16.11. During the same period, Wall Street's favorite AI GPU stock whose shares have gained 700%+ since OpenAI publicly released ChatGPT was trading at a P/E ratio of 37.
Naturally, this indicated that investors were betting heavily on the firm to grow. Since 2018's first quarter, its shares have gained a whopping 1,204% while the GPU company has gained 2,175% and the integrated chip manufacturer is down by 57.6%. Between its fiscal years 2017 to the latest trailing-twelve-month revenue, the growth stock that traded at a P/E ratio of 111 in 2018 has grown revenue by 358%, so it's safe to say that in this case, growth investors were right, and their investments if dearly held since then have outpaced the firm's revenue in growth terms.
Therein lies the magic of growth stocks, which can generate substantial returns for investors. However, as is the case with all things in life, this promise also comes with a dark side. Research from the University of Michigan shows that growth stocks are punished harder than value stocks in case of negative earnings surprises. For their research, the researchers analyzed consensus earnings forecasts, quarterly share prices, stock prices, P/E ratios, and other variables for 13 years to determine the returns of growth and value stocks that missed or beat analyst earnings estimates.
By bifurcating their results across five categories starting from Low Growth and ending at High Growth, they demonstrate a clear difference between the post-earnings stock returns of growth and non-growth stocks. For the Low Growth stocks, a negative earnings surprise led to -3.57% in share price returns starting two days following the report and ending before the next report. The High Growth stocks led the Low Growth stocks by 3.75 percentage points in negative returns as they lost 7.32% over the same period after posting a negative earnings surprise. The 3.75 percentage point differential is key when we analyze these two categories' stock price performance after positive earnings surprises. This is because while the Low Growth stocks gained 5.44% after the earnings surprise, the High Growth stocks led them by only 0.88 percentage points by gaining 6.32%.
Similarly, not only are growth stocks punished harder if they miss investor expectations, but the share price drops can make earlier optimism regarding their fortunes appear misplaced as well. The best example of this fact is the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry. SaaS firms were the pinnacle of growth investing because of their business model which allows them to earn recurring revenue through sizable contracts while keeping costs low. Investor optimism surrounding SaaS stock touched a feverish pitch in Q1 2021 when their median EV/Revenue multiple sat at 14.1x. This meant that the firms' market capitalization and debt minus cash and other assets were valued 14 times their sales. But, by Q4 2022 this had dropped to 4.6x as a combination of factors such as higher rates leading to tighter business spending and the pivot towards artificial intelligence soured sentiment. SaaS firms were particularly hurt since AI enables businesses to self-develop software which reduces the need for SaaS products and services.
So, with the landscape surrounding growth stocks being as dynamic as their share prices, we decided to look at NVDA stock with high revenue growth and significant hedge fund interest.
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Revenue Growth: 122.4%
Number of Hedge Fund Investors In Q3 2024: 193
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the world's leading graphics processing unit (GPU) designer. The firm's GPUs are dead center of the AI wave and have led to its shares gaining more than 700% since OpenAI publicly released ChatGPT. Consequently, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)'s hypothesis is dependent on several facets of its GPU business. Firstly, the firm has to remain the market leader in performance to ensure that its products are not replaced by rivals like AMD or firms like Amazon designing custom chips. Secondly, not only does NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) have to ensure a robust supply chain for its products to avoid shortages, but it also has to ensure that production and development costs are sufficiently low to enable robust margins to eke out profits. Finally, the firm's hypothesis is also dependent on the continued and growing demand for AI-enabled products and services in the business world.
Polen Capital mentioned NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2024 investor letter. Here is what the fund said:
“In a reversal from the past two quarters, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) represented our top relative contributor this quarter, despite the modest underperformance, declining -1.7%. In many ways, NVIDIA was a microcosm of the broader market’s heightened volatility. Beneath the placid surface, the company experienced a 27% drawdown followed by a +31% rally, only to repeat the cycle with a -21% drawdown followed by a subsequent 20% rally to finish the quarter. In our view, the stock’s volatility goes beyond fundamental business drivers, but the company in turn benefitted from increasing capital spending budgets from cloud service providers and large enterprises for generative AI (“GenAI”) infrastructure spending. Simultaneously, the stock endured weakness related to the delayed next-generation Blackwell chip, and an earnings forecast that exceeded expectations, albeit not as much as some investors hoped. While we continue to believe NVIDIA is a highly advantaged business, with significant demand for their chips and servers ahead of the need for that hardware from real-world businesses, we are cautious about its growth sustainability since it lacks recurring revenue.”
Overall NVDA ranks 1st on our list of the aggressive growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds.
