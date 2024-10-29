NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Unveils AI Workflow for Credit Card Fraud Detection, Enhancing Security for Financial Institutions

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News Investors Should Not Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against the other AI stocks you should not miss.

Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Asset Management Group, states that the two things to look for in the earnings season are consumer spending and companies' spending on technology, particularly artificial intelligence. Recent reports from the financial sector and retailers suggest that consumers are in good financial shape, setting the stage for a promising holiday season as well as providing a solid opportunity for growth in the fourth quarter. He further states how third-quarter earnings reports show that AI-focused companies, from software to hardware and even the energy providers that power their data centers, are receiving an inordinate amount of CapEx and continue to benefit from it.

Sometimes, these AI-related names are a bit overvalued and there is volatility; but the long-term thesis remains strong. In fact, these “down days” can provide a significant point of entry for investors. According to BofA Securities market analysts Ohsung Kwon and Savita Subramanian, a major “AI arms race” is happening amongst major tech companies. According to their calculations, the capital spending this year from the four major megacaps making AI bets will total $206 billion, up 40% over 2023. Meanwhile, the capital spending by the other 496 companies in the S&P 500 Index is projected to dip slightly, as per their findings.

Just like the long-term outlook for AI stocks remains strong, so is the market enthusiasm for these names. Even though it is unclear which companies are going to emerge as the long-term winners, exchange-traded funds focused on AI continue to flood the market. According to data from Morningstar, more than one-third of the ETFs that included artificial intelligence or AI in their name have launched this year alone. Several ETFs have been added to the list recently, with one that has rebranded and shifted focus from cloud computing to specifically AI. Senior analyst Daniel Sotiroff states how he isn’t surprised by recent market developments. It’s a fast-moving and fast-growing industry, he claims, and it is “easy to hope” that one could end up making a lot of money in a short period of time. The 200% plus stock gain by Nvidia over the past year, “reaffirms that confidence”.

