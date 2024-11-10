NuVista Energy Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: CA$0.29 (vs CA$0.51 in 3Q 2023)

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$295.3m (down 11% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: CA$59.8m (down 46% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 20% (down from 33% in 3Q 2023). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by lower revenue.

EPS: CA$0.29 (down from CA$0.51 in 3Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

NuVista Energy Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Oil and Gas industry in Canada are expected to remain flat.

Performance of the Canadian Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 10% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on NuVista Energy's balance sheet.

