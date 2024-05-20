Nutrien potash mine in Canada closed for investigation after fatal accident

By Anna Mehler Paperny

TORONTO (Reuters) -An employee died Sunday at a Nutrien potash mine in Saskatchewan, temporarily shuttering the operation as the company conducts an investigation, the company said Monday.

The death took place at the railcar-loading facility at Nutrien's mine near the town of Rocanville, about 250 km (150 miles) east of the provincial capital Regina.

Potash is a primary ingredient in agricultural fertilizers.

In a statement the company said it is conducting an internal investigation and is cooperating with authorities.

"Our current focus is on ensuring we have support services available to all those involved," the statement said, adding that the company is "unlikely to have further details until the completion of internal and external investigations."

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)