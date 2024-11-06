Nutrien earnings decline to US$25 million in third quarter

SASKATOON, Sask. — Nutrien Ltd. says it earned US$25 million in the third quarter, down 70 per cent from US$82 million a year earlier.

The Saskatoon-based company says sales for the quarter totalled US$5.35 billion, down from US$5.63 billion from the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were four cents US, down from 15 cents.

Nutrien says the lower earnings were primarily due to lower potash selling prices and retail earnings.

President and CEO Ken Seitz says the company has delivered higher potash sales volumes and lower operating costs throughout the first nine months of the year as it responds to increased demand.

He says Nutrien is focused on its strategic priorities including optimizing capital spending and accelerating its timeline for its annual cost savings target.

