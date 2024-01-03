Nuclear power output hits lowest level since 1980s as Britain faces cold snap

Hinkley Point B power station permanently closed in 2022 - Pete Vaiders

Britain’s nuclear power output has tumbled to its lowest level since 1982 in a major setback for the UK’s net zero goals and amid warnings of a severe cold snap.

The permanent closure of the Hinkley Point B power station and prolonged outages at several other sites caused nuclear power output to fall from 48 to 41 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2023, according to official data published by the Government and EDF.

It marks a 15pc decline compared with a year ago and means nuclear supplied just 13pc of the UK’s electricity last year, compared with 30pc in the 1990s.

At one point in the summer just one nuclear plant remained in operation.

EDF, the UK’s only remaining nuclear operator, has also warned that two of its nine remaining reactors are currently shut down and another operating at half capacity with further outages planned.

The figures came after the Met Office warned the UK is at increased risk of a severe winter cold snap. It means a likely surge in demand for gas, both to keep homes warm and for generating electricity.

Meanwhile, Claire Coutinho, the Energy Secretary, is preparing to publish the UK’s nuclear roadmap, setting out how the Government will build up to 24 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2050.

Nuclear power is increasingly seen as essential to the UK’s future energy security because it provides constant baseload power. This will be vital as the country becomes increasingly reliant on renewable sources such as wind whose output can plummet if the wind drops.

However, many experts regard that target as unachievable. The UK has not completed a new nuclear power station since 1995, when Sizewell B in Suffolk came online.

Hinkley Point C, currently under construction in Somerset, will generate 3.2Gw when it becomes operational, but it has suffered multiple delays and may not open till 2029.

It has also suffered massive cost overruns which have pushed the price from £18bn to an estimated £33bn. This represents more than £1,000 for each UK household.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industries Association, said: “Nuclear output is the lowest since 1982 because we have fewer nuclear power stations.

“We are down to 5.9 GW of nuclear capacity, the least we have had since 1975, after Hunterston B and Hinkley Point B entered their long-planned retirement in 2022.

“We have known literally for decades that the existing nuclear fleet would retire in the 2020s, but successive governments procrastinated for years in getting new projects underway, hoping that something would turn up.

“That is why we have to get on with a new programme of projects from Sizewell C and beyond, so we aren’t in this position in the 2030s and beyond.”

Eight of the UK’s nine remaining nuclear fleet are advanced gas-cooled operational reactors (AGRs) spread across three main sites, all of which are due to shut down between 2026 and 2028.

EDF’s Sizewell B station in Suffolk, which opened in 1995, uses a different technology. Its single pressurised water reactor is generating another 1.2Gw, but it too will shut down for maintenance in October. Its final closure is scheduled for 2035.

A spokesperson for EDF said: “We will seek to extend the life of Sizewell B by 20 years and we will run the AGRs for as long as it is safe and commercially viable but the AGRs will not be able to run forever.

“That is why we need a clear timetable for nuclear development in the UK beyond Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C.”

Separate analysis by Carbon Brief confirmed the decline in nuclear output but showed a corresponding decline in the amount of UK electricity generated from fossil fuels.

Over the last several years the UK has generated about 40pc of its electricity from burning gas but in 2023 this declined to 33.5pc, with another 1pc coming from coal.

The Government was contacted for comment.

