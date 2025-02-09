Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Among the Best Hair Care Stocks to Buy

We recently published a list of the 12 Best Hair Care Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) stands against other best hair care stocks to buy right now.

Overview of the Global Hair Care Industry

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the global hair care industry is valued at $93.89 billion as of 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% between 2025 and 2030 and reach $110.97 billion by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for the hair care industry worldwide. However, South America takes the top spot as the fastest growing.

The steady growth in the global hair care industry can be attributed to various factors, including consumers’ evolving preferences and increasing technological advancements. In addition, macro trends such as a growing focus on personal wellness, inclination towards top luxury and premium hair care brands, and growing disposable incomes are further supporting growth in the global hair care industry. The demand for eco-friendly and sustainable solutions is also growing, as consumers are inclined towards organic, natural, and vegan hair care solutions and products.

Another prominent driver of market growth in the global hair care industry is the rising prevalence of hair concerns. These include hair fall, dandruff, heat damage from styling tools, and other conditions. Around 50 million men and 30 million women in the United States were affected by androgenetic alopecia in 2023 alone. Androgenetic alopecia is commonly known as male-pattern baldness in men and female-pattern hair loss in women. The rise of such concerns is ballooning the demand for specialized hair care products. The hair loss treatment segment is thus anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6% between 2024 and 2029.

Another report by Mordor Intelligence shows similar trends in the hair care products market. It has a size of $94.10 billion as of 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.39% between 2025 and 2030. This translates to an anticipated market size of around $111.16 billion by 2030. Specialized concerns such as hair and scalp problems are driving this growth. In addition, consumers are inclined towards hair care products recommended by professionals, further driving the market.

Trump’s Tariffs: Would American Consumers Suffer from Increased Prices?

American consumers are rightfully skeptical about the future, wondering if President Donald Trump’s tariffs could lead to a trade war. Trump said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods and 10% on imported goods from China. He also signaled that potential tariffs on items imported from the European Union may be next. According to CNBC, Trump agreed to halt tariffs against Mexico for a month and delay those against Canada for at least 30 days. However, China has already responded with additional tariffs of up to 15% on goods imported from the United States.

