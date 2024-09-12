Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): A Very Important AI Stock According to BlackRock

We recently compiled a list of the 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) stands against the other AI stocks.

Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword around Wall Street for many months but a recent selloff in the technology sector has ignited fears of an AI bubble. Investors are looking towards experts to help them make better investment decisions. In a recent commentary on the AI market, as well as the macro conditions surrounding the economy, the investment titan highlighted multiple factors contributing to market volatility, including recession concerns, pre-US election jitters, and profit-taking. Despite these, the investment firm noted, US corporate earnings have been resilient, with the S&P 500 showing 13% growth in the second quarter of 2024, surpassing expectations. The AI sector remained a key theme of this growth, but BlackRock relented that investors were becoming cautious about the scale of AI spending by tech companies. In this environment, the investment firm recommended diversifying investments into energy, utilities, real estate, and resources tied to AI infrastructure.

Overall, the wealth wizard advocated for broadening investment exposure beyond US tech stocks, particularly into sectors benefiting from ongoing AI buildout, while remaining cautious about Japanese equities and US short-term bonds. In the weekly commentary, the advisory highlighted that the US economy appeared more resilient than anticipated, with broad-based earnings growth suggesting stability. However, inflation remained a concern, and BlackRock expects it to limit how much the Federal Reserve can cut interest rates in the medium term. The investment firm noted that markets were pricing in significant rate cuts, but expectations seemed overblown given persistent inflation pressures, especially from wage growth. The investment titan suggested looking to European markets for income opportunities and remaining underweight on short-dated US Treasuries in favor of medium-term maturities and quality credit.

The investment firm also underlined the broader market backdrop in the weekly commentary, noting that US stocks fell due to recession fears, with the S&P 500 experiencing its largest weekly drop in 18 months. Treasury yields also declined as investors priced in expected Fed rate cuts. The advisory, however, viewed these recession fears as overstated, pointing to US jobs data that showed slowing but steady employment growth. Analysts at the investment firm maintained that wage gains were unlikely to bring inflation back to the Fed's 2% target in the near term but cautioned that the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data would be crucial in determining inflation's trajectory. A surge in immigration had contributed to easing wage inflation, according to the financial firm's report, but the long-term labor supply trend would influence the Fed’s ability to adjust rates.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 59

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) owns and runs a digital banking platform in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Cayman Islands, Germany, Argentina, the United States, and Uruguay. The stock has been performing on several metrics over the past few months. The user base of the firm continues to expand, reaching 100 million customers at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Revenue is also improving, growing a whopping 66% year-over-year in the first three months of the year. The net income during this period was in excess of $440 million, comfortably beating analyst expectations across Wall Street.

The first quarter results of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) show that it has managed to increase the average monthly revenue per active user by 30% year-on-year, while maintaining the average monthly customer service costs below $1. The company has lots of room to grow as it is still only the fourth largest financial institution in Latin America. The company recently acquired Hyperplane, a Silicon Valley-based data intelligence company, to enhance artificial intelligence capabilities.

