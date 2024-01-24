NTSB to review production documents on Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will travel to Boeing's 737 factory in Renton, Washington, on Friday to examine documents related to the production of the Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 plane that suffered a mid-air cabin panel blowout.

The agency said investigators as part of the probe will review documentation related to the Boeing airplane, including production, manufacturing and maintenance, and "will build a timeline from the early stages of production of the door plug to the accident flight." The NTSB has said it is unclear if four bolts attaching the part that was blown out were properly tightened or even present. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)