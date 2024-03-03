Advertisement
NPC Resources Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.082 (vs RM0.014 loss in FY 2022)

NPC Resources Berhad (KLSE:NPC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM447.3m (up 8.2% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: RM9.58m (up from RM1.63m loss in FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 2.1% (up from net loss in FY 2022). The move to profitability was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: RM0.082 (up from RM0.014 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

NPC Resources Berhad shares are down 4.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - NPC Resources Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

