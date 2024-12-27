'Now's the time': As Canada ramps up housing, advocates urge more accessible builds

Five-year-old Beau starts each day being carried by one of his parents to the family's living room, where his wheelchair awaits in their Beamsville, Ont., home.

Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at 17 months old, Beau is unable to walk independently due to the disease, which damages nerves and leads to severe muscle weakness.

Beau’s day-to-day living comes with barriers most would never think about when raising a child, said his mother, Rachel O’Hagan. The doorways in their home aren’t wide enough for a wheelchair to fit through, meaning Beau has to be carried from room to room, including the bathroom.

He can’t access the sink to wash his hands or brush his teeth on his own, nor reach the light switches. As he gets older, O’Hagan said she and her husband Bryce know these challenges will only compound, especially as he gets too heavy for them to lift.

“These are all things that he absolutely could do on his own if the house could accommodate him,” she said.

“He very much wouldn't need our support ... He could freely move around.”

Amid a housing crisis that has Canadian policymakers and developers scrambling to bolster supply, those living with disability are urging leaders to enshrine accessibility into more newly built homes than the country has historically seen.

“It just really seems like an impossible situation for us, I won't lie,” said O’Hagan.

“We want our son to be able to access everything he needs.”

Beau’s situation mirrors the early life of Tracy Odell, a 66-year-old woman living in Toronto who was born with the same condition.

Growing up, Odell attended what’s now known as Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, which she described as “an institution for kids” where they live and receive their schooling.

But when she turned 18 and aged out of the program, her options were scarce.

“A nursing home was accessible, but apartments weren't. Houses weren't built that way. You had to look specifically for an apartment that didn't have stairs in the building and (had) an elevator,” said Odell.

“As far as the design of the apartment, you had to make do.”

Decades later, Odell is struck by how little has changed, calling the accessible housing options available in Canada “deplorable.”

“This is a hugely urgent matter,” said Jutta Treviranus, director of the Inclusive Design Research Centre at OCAD University.

“There's a housing crisis for everyone, but the housing crisis is so much more intense for anyone requiring accessible housing because the lack of supply is exponentially more scarce."

