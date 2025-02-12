Is Now The Time To Put Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Teo Seng Capital Berhad (KLSE:TEOSENG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

View our latest analysis for Teo Seng Capital Berhad

How Fast Is Teo Seng Capital Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Teo Seng Capital Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Teo Seng Capital Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.17 to RM0.31, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 80%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Teo Seng Capital Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 15.5 percentage points to 27%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

KLSE:TEOSENG Earnings and Revenue History February 12th 2025

Teo Seng Capital Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM729m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Teo Seng Capital Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Teo Seng Capital Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM89m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 12% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Story Continues