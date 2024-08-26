Is Now The Time To Put Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) On Your Watchlist?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Kitwave Group (LON:KITW). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Kitwave Group's Improving Profits

In the last three years Kitwave Group's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Over the last year, Kitwave Group increased its EPS from UK£0.23 to UK£0.25. That amounts to a small improvement of 8.5%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Kitwave Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 13% to UK£624m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Kitwave Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Kitwave Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding UK£42m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 19% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between UK£76m and UK£303m, like Kitwave Group, the median CEO pay is around UK£578k.

Kitwave Group's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£314k in the year leading up to October 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Kitwave Group To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Kitwave Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Kitwave Group, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Kitwave Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

While opting for stocks without growing earnings and absent insider buying can yield results, for investors valuing these key metrics, here is a carefully selected list of companies in GB with promising growth potential and insider confidence.

