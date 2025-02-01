Is Now The Time To Put ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is ExlService Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that ExlService Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 18% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. ExlService Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 11% to US$1.8b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are ExlService Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of ExlService Holdings, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$206m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

